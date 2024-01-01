We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AP551AWFA
LG PuriCare 口罩型空氣清淨機 (質感白)
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
質感白
-
濾網集塵效率
HEPA 13級 (共2個)
-
馬達
雙變頻馬達
-
風扇
雙淨化風扇
-
感應器
專利呼吸感測器
-
風扇風量(LPM)
10~55(Max)
-
運轉音量(dB)
35dB(Min) ~ 52dB(Max)
-
續航時間
8hr
-
充電時間
約2hr
-
風扇運轉
全自動無分段
-
電池
內建鋰電池(1000mAh)
USB Type C 充電
-
尺寸(mm)
142 x 109 x 52
-
防水等級
IPX4
-
重量
94g (機身)
-
產地
韓國
配備
-
口罩型空氣清淨機
1個
-
面部貼合醫療級矽膠
1個
-
全效防護濾網(HEPA 13)
2個
-
替換式襯墊
15片 (x1包)
-
耳掛
1副 (2條)
-
減壓舒適帶
1條
-
收納袋
1個
-
Type C充電線
1條
-
UV收納盒
專屬UV消毒充電盒台灣尚未上市。若有消毒需求可加購UV消毒盒(PWKAUW01)，但不可搭配充電。
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品