We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MD171QSK3
PuriCare™ WiFi變頻除濕機-晶鑽銀/17公升
(0)
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
基本規格
-
功率輸入 (W)
-
-
電源供應器 (V/Hz)
110/60
-
冷媒重量 (g)
-
-
水箱（尺寸 / 全，L）
5
-
顏色
晶鑽銀
-
壓縮機類型
雙迴轉變頻壓縮機
-
除濕量（L/天）
17.4
-
除濕能力（公升/日）：26.7℃/ RH60%
17.4
-
能源等級
1級
-
風扇馬達類型
變頻馬達
-
噪音（高 / 低，dB）
39 / 34
-
耗電量 (W)：26.7℃/ RH60%
-
-
冷媒類型
R-134a
功能
-
自動除濕
Yes
-
自動系統除霜
Yes
-
自動乾燥
Yes
-
自動恆濕控制
Yes
-
自動系統關機
Yes
-
滿水提醒
Yes
-
水箱燈
Yes
-
水箱裝載方向
側邊
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
-
連續排水
Yes
-
滑順滾輪
Yes
-
外部排水連接器
Yes
-
風扇速度調節
Yes
-
風扇類型
Turbo
-
把手
Yes
-
濕度控制
Yes
-
濕度顯示器
Yes
-
離子產生器
Yes
-
快速除濕
Yes
-
衣物乾燥
Yes
-
過熱保護系統
Yes
-
電源線掛架
Yes
-
安全待機
Yes
-
側向水箱裝載型
Yes
-
靜音乾燥
Yes
-
睡眠定時器
Yes
-
智慧乾燥
Yes
-
計時器
1 - 8hr
-
透明水箱
Yes
-
UVnano
No
智慧功能
-
自動開關
Yes
-
濕度測量
Yes
-
遠端控制
Yes
-
能耗報告
Yes
-
智慧型裝置連接
Yes
-
智慧型診斷
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
尺寸和重量
-
產品重量 (kg)
17.1
-
運輸重量 (kg)
19.7
-
產品尺寸：寬x深x高 (mm)
415 x 296 x 685
-
包裝尺寸：寬x深x高 (mm)
481 x 362 x 785
配件
-
空氣淨化器濾網組
No
-
衣櫥乾燥（間隙水管）
Yes
-
連續排水管
另購
-
烘鞋（Y 型管）
Yes
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品