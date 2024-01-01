We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GH22NS70
22倍速極速燒錄
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
燒錄速度
22X
-
介面類型
SATA
-
緩衝區大小 (MB)
1MB
燒錄速度 (最高速值)
-
DVD+R
22X
-
DVD-R
22X
-
DVD+R DL
16X
-
DVD-R DL
12X
-
DVD+RW
8X
-
DVD-RW
6X
-
DVD-RAM
5X
-
CD-R
48X
-
CD-RW
32X
讀取速度 (最高速質)
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
16X → 22.16Mb/s
-
CD-ROM
48X → 7800kB/s
存取時間
-
DVD-ROM
145ms
-
CD-ROM
125ms
尺寸
-
寬 x 高 x 深 (公釐)
146 x 41.3 x 165
顏色
-
顏色
黑色
使用者評論
