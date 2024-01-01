We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16MQ70
LG gram +view可攜式螢幕
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
螢幕尺寸
16"
-
螢幕面板
抗反光 IPS
-
解析度
WQXGA (2560x1600)
-
色域
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
-
亮度
350cd/㎡ (Typ.)
-
比例
16:10
-
重量
670g (含LG +view 保護殼共重990g)
-
尺寸
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 (mm)
-
顏色
灰色
-
連接埠
2 x USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alternate Mode)
-
按鍵
上、下 (亮度控制)
-
配件
USB Type C to C 線 x 1、LG gram +view 保護殼 x 1
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品