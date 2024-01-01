Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 16'' 輕贏隨型 極致輕薄筆電 - 沉靜灰(i5)

規格

評論

支援

LG gram 16'' 輕贏隨型 極致輕薄筆電 - 沉靜灰(i5)

16Z90Q-G

LG gram 16'' 輕贏隨型 極致輕薄筆電 - 沉靜灰(i5)

(0)
Front view
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    沉靜灰

  • 作業系統

    Windows 11 Home (64BIT)

  • 處理器(CPU/GPU)

    第12代Intel® Core™ 處理器
    搭配Intel® Iris® Xe顯示晶片

  • 主機板

    i5-1240P

  • 螢幕面版

    16.0" WQXGA IPS

  • 解析度

    2560*1600

  • 安全測試(軍規)

    MIL-STD-810G (七項)

  • I/O埠

    Thunderbolt 4 (x2) / USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2) / HDMI / 耳機孔 (4環) / Micro SD

  • 喇叭

    立體聲環繞音響 1.5W x 2 / HD Audio with DTS X Ultra / Ai降噪

  • 數字鍵

    Yes

  • 重量

    1199g

  • 尺寸

    354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

  • 電池瓦數

    80Wh

  • 色域

    DCI-P3 99%

  • 資訊安全

    人臉辨識

儲存裝置

  • 硬碟 / 硬碟擴充插槽

    512 GB M.2(NVME) / Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM Gen4)

  • 記憶體 / 記憶體充插槽

    LPDDR5 16GB
    (5200 MHz, on board)

連接

  • WLAN

    Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211

  • 藍牙

    BT 5.1

保固

  • 台灣販售版

    2年保固

使用者評論

