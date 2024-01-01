We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16Z90Q-G
LG gram 16'' 輕贏隨型 極致輕薄筆電 - 沉靜灰(i5)
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
沉靜灰
-
作業系統
Windows 11 Home (64BIT)
-
處理器(CPU/GPU)
第12代Intel® Core™ 處理器
搭配Intel® Iris® Xe顯示晶片
-
主機板
i5-1240P
-
螢幕面版
16.0" WQXGA IPS
-
解析度
2560*1600
-
安全測試(軍規)
MIL-STD-810G (七項)
-
I/O埠
Thunderbolt 4 (x2) / USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2) / HDMI / 耳機孔 (4環) / Micro SD
-
喇叭
立體聲環繞音響 1.5W x 2 / HD Audio with DTS X Ultra / Ai降噪
-
數字鍵
Yes
-
重量
1199g
-
尺寸
354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
-
電池瓦數
80Wh
-
色域
DCI-P3 99%
-
資訊安全
人臉辨識
儲存裝置
-
硬碟 / 硬碟擴充插槽
512 GB M.2(NVME) / Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM Gen4)
-
記憶體 / 記憶體充插槽
LPDDR5 16GB
(5200 MHz, on board)
連接
-
WLAN
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211
-
藍牙
BT 5.1
保固
-
台灣販售版
2年保固
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品