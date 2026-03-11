LG Arte 多功能療癒椅 我可椅 | 奶油白

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
坐回自己 唯我可椅
LG Arte 帶來前所未有的 Me Time 療癒體驗，從視覺美學到身心舒緩都將給您全新感受。採人體工學包覆設計，既是主人椅也是按摩椅；舒緩腦波音頻搭配擬真按摩手法，助您放鬆及入睡。