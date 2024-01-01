We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23MP65HQ-P
23" 16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器 RF獨家護眼技術
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
23吋
-
數位頻率 (H)
30~83 kHz
-
數位頻率 (V)
56~61Hz
-
類比頻率 (H)
30~83 kHz
-
類比頻率 (V)
56~75 Hz
-
支援語言
17國語言
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
色深 (色彩數目)
16.7M colors
-
像素間距
0.2652 x 0.2652
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
21
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機體
-
顏色
髮絲黑
-
製造國家
中國
安規認證
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
特殊功能
-
TÜV SÜD 認證
Yes
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)
Yes
-
智慧軟體方案 Dual Smart Solution (雙網頁顯示, 雙畫面顯示, 智慧解析度)
Yes
-
超節能模式 (SUPER Energy saving)
Yes
-
定時關機裝置
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
533 x 188 x 426
-
包裝盒
601 x 125 x 394
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
3.00
-
包裝盒
4.40
