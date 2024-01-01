23" 16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器 RF獨家護眼技術

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
規格

評論

支援

23MP65HQ-P

所有規格

顯示器類型

  • 顯示器類型

    16:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器

一般

  • 螢幕大小

    23吋

  • 數位頻率 (H)

    30~83 kHz

  • 數位頻率 (V)

    56~61Hz

  • 類比頻率 (H)

    30~83 kHz

  • 類比頻率 (V)

    56~75 Hz

  • 支援語言

    17國語言

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解晰度

    1920 x 1080

  • 色深 (色彩數目)

    16.7M colors

  • 像素間距

    0.2652 x 0.2652

電源

  • 電源類型

    100-240V

  • 消耗電壓-操作 (W)

    21

  • 消耗電壓-待機 (W)

    0.3

機體

  • 顏色

    髮絲黑

  • 製造國家

    中國

安規認證

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub 連接線

    Yes

特殊功能

  • TÜV SÜD 認證

    Yes

  • 低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)

    Yes

  • 智慧軟體方案 Dual Smart Solution (雙網頁顯示, 雙畫面顯示, 智慧解析度)

    Yes

  • 超節能模式 (SUPER Energy saving)

    Yes

  • 定時關機裝置

    Yes

尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)

  • 組件(含底座)

    533 x 188 x 426

  • 包裝盒

    601 x 125 x 394

重量(公斤)

  • 組件(含底座)

    3.00

  • 包裝盒

    4.40

使用者評論

