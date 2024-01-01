We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IPS235P-BN
23" LED IPS液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
23吋
-
面板類型
LED IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
5000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
像素間距
0.265 x 0.265
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
特殊功能
-
Full HD
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
省電
Yes
-
智慧型音訊
Yes
-
隨插即放
Yes
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
35
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
under 0.3
機體
-
正面色彩
黑
-
背面色彩
黑
-
底座色彩
黑
-
可拆式底座
Yes
-
傾斜式
Yes
-
旋轉式
Yes
-
高度 (公釐)
130
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
547 x 222 x 386
-
組件(不含底座)
616 x 197 x 403
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
100 x 100 (Wall mount: Available, VESA: Inavilable)
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
-
DVI-D 連接線
Yes
產品保固
-
保固
3年保固 (到府收送)
使用者評論
