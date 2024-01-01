Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UW-QHD 144Hz 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) 專業電競螢幕

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

34" UW-QHD 144Hz 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) 專業電競螢幕

34GN850-B

34" UW-QHD 144Hz 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) 專業電競螢幕

(0)

UltraGear™ 遊戲螢幕

LG UltraGear™螢幕有各種優異功能，如 1 毫秒反應時間 (GTG 灰階到灰階) 的奈米 IPS 螢幕、VESA DisplayHDR™600顯色技術、超頻功能、NVIDIA 認證G-SYNC®相容及專為玩家設計的電競模式。

成為遊戲中的關鍵角色

LG UltraGear™ 螢幕是您取得首殺的得力武器，讓您攻無不克，戰無不勝
IPS 1ms (GtG)

邁向勝利，無可比擬

IPS 1ms 的更新率可媲美TN液晶螢幕，讓最少的殘影、最快動態反應增加您的遊戲勝率。

* 模擬圖片。

支援 Nano IPS 與 HDR 400
Nano IPS & HDR 400

色彩更精準，體驗更真實，身歷其境的戰鬥場景

34GN850螢幕支援較廣的色域，有98%的DCI-P3 可顯示色域，使用VESA DisplayHDR™展現逼真的色彩，實現超高的沉浸式體驗。 無論戰場情境，玩家都可體驗身處戰場中心的感受。
最高可超頻至 160Hz

流暢的遊戲動作

有著160Hz(超頻) 的超高更新率，可以更快看到下一幀，整體顯示出的畫面更加流暢。讓電競玩家能輕鬆瞄準目標，更快做出反應。

比較60Hz和超頻160Hz的遊戲運作流暢度

*上圖為模擬圖像，以增強對功能的理解。可能與實際使用不同。
* 60Hz 更新率(左圖)和 160Hz（超頻）更新率相比較。
*使用遊戲主機玩遊戲時，欲啟用 QHD 解析度 (1440P) 下的120Hz 更新率，請先關閉 AMD FreeSync™ 。

比較關閉了 G-SYNC®相容的電競動態顯示畫面
G-Sync® 相容

通過 NVIDIA 測試和官方認證的 G-Sync® 相容螢幕

34GN850螢幕通過 NVIDIA 測試和官方認證的 G-Sync® 相容螢幕，可消除畫面撕裂並最大幅減少閃爍延遲，享有更流暢且更快速的遊戲體驗。

* 模擬圖片。

比較關閉了AMD FreeSync™ Premium的電競動態顯示畫面
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

更清晰、更順暢和更快速

使用 FreeSync™ Premium技術的電競螢幕，讓玩家可體驗完美順暢的高畫質和快節奏遊戲體驗。幾乎消除螢幕撕裂和畫面閃爍延遲。
時尚設計 : 21:9 曲面、近乎無框、傾斜角度與高度
時尚設計

更時尚的外觀、更別緻的設計、帶給您更加沈浸的體驗

無框的螢幕設計及改良後的V型底座，帶給您吸睛的外觀與優秀的遊戲體驗。可調式底座，讓您能舒適地調整到偏好的高度/傾斜角度來玩遊戲。
動態同步模式

動態同步模式

更快速回應對手

使用動態動作同步減少輸入延遲，讓玩家可以即時捕捉精彩每一瞬間。

動態同步模式

黑暗場景穩定模式

黑暗中，成為第一個攻擊的角色

射擊遊戲玩家，於黑暗場景，最早發現敵方，並躲開在最黑暗之處的狙擊手，並在爆炸的瞬間迅速逃脫。

十字準線模式
十字準線

更佳的瞄準

目標點固定在中心區域以增强射擊精準度
列印

所有規格

顯示功能

  • 面板尺寸

    34 Inch

  • 解析度

    3440 x 1440

  • 面板類型

    Nano IPS

  • 面板比例

    21:9

  • 亮度 Brightness

    400 cd/m²

  • 色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • 色彩深度 Bpp

    1.07B

  • 對比度 Original

    1000:1

  • 反應時間

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • 更新率

    144Hz (160Hz)

  • 可視角度

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • 防炫光處理

    Anti-Glare

  • 曲面

  • 點距

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

特色

  • HDR

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR效果

    Yes

  • 出廠色彩校正

    Yes

  • 硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)

    No

  • 雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)

    No

  • 智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)

    Yes

  • 不閃爍

    Yes

  • 閱讀(低藍光護眼)模式

    Yes

  • 色弱

    No

  • 增強影像解析度(SR) Super Resolution+

    No

  • 動態反應清晰模式

    No

  • 內建顯卡

    RADEON FreeSync™ (Premium)/ NVIDIA G sync Compatible

  • 黑暗場景穩定模式

    Yes

  • 動態同步

    Yes

  • 十字準線

    Yes

  • 球型情境燈光

    No

  • HDMI / Version

    YES(2ea) / 支援 TMDS 6G 且合乎 HDMI 2.0 規範

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • 智慧節能省電模式

    Yes

設計/功能

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery

    No

  • 菊鏈式連接(Daisy Chain)

    No

  • USB Type-C/Power Delivery

    No

  • USB Port

    Upstream: YES(1ea/ver3.0) / Downstream: YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • 耳機孔(Headphone out)

    Yes

  • 喇叭Speaker/瓦數

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • 傾斜角度

    -5 ~ +15 Degree

  • 調整高度

    110mm

  • 旋轉

  • 壁掛

    100x100mm

  • 機身尺寸(含底座)

    819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2 mm

  • 外觀尺寸(不含底座)

    819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4 mm

  • 外觀尺寸(含外箱)

    979 x 521 x 245 mm

  • 重量(不含底座)

    5.5kg

  • 重量(含外箱)

    11.5KG

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    72W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

保固/維修

  • 原廠保固/到府維修

    3年

  • 亮點保固

    No

使用者評論

哪裡購買

尋找附近的商店

為你推薦