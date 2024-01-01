We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-DBF85S
超聲動 鮮活六門冰箱 鑽紋銀/836公升
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
冰箱類型
WiFi對開冰箱 (六門)
-
顏色
鑽紋銀
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
WiFi (內建)
Yes
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
836
-
冷藏室
509
-
冷凍庫
231
-
變溫室
96
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
912 x 1788 x 933
一般功能
-
消耗電量(kW.h/月)
59
-
能源因數值(l/kW.h/月)
15.5
保固
-
壓縮機保固
10年
使用者評論
