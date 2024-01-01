We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-DPL80N
WiFi門中門對開冰箱 星辰銀 / 797公升
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
冰箱類型
WiFi門中門對開冰箱
-
顏色
星辰銀
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
WiFi (內建)
Yes
-
門中門魔術空間
Yes
-
魔術保鮮蓋
Yes
-
快速冷凍
Yes
-
多重冷流
Yes
-
Smart 鮮淨過濾系統
Yes
-
便利冰飲霸
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
多變組合式置物盒
Yes
-
LED 內部光源
Yes
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
797
-
冷藏室
519
-
冷凍庫
278
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
912 x 1785 x 904
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
56.6
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
19.2
保固
-
壓縮機保固
10年
