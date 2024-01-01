We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-PL84S
直驅變頻對開冰箱 銀/736公升
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
冰箱類型
對開冰箱
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
736
-
冷藏室
476
-
冷凍庫
260
冷藏室
-
多重循環出風口
Yes
-
滑動式層架
Yes
-
魔術保鮮蓋
Yes
-
多變組合式置物盒
Yes
-
移動式收納層架
Yes
-
2L大容量飲料架
Yes
-
超大門棚架
Yes
-
特殊處理強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
柔和室內照明燈
Yes
-
真空保鮮室
Yes
冷凍室
-
自動除霜功能
Yes
-
抽屜式保鮮盒
Yes
-
邊門收納盒
Yes
-
柔和照明設計
Yes
-
特殊處理強化玻璃層架
Yes
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
912 x 1785 x 910
重量(公斤)
-
淨重
133
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
47
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
20.5
保固
-
壓縮機保固
10年
使用者評論
