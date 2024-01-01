We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSN1805D
一對一分離式空調系統 適用9-13坪
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
產品類型
一對一分離式冷氣空調
冷房能力 (最小~最大)
-
kW (最小 - 額定 - 最大)
5.0
COP
-
冷 (W/W)
2.77
運轉電流
-
冷 (A)
8.3
啟動電流
-
冷 (A)
45.0
配管
-
液管 mm(in)
1/4
-
氣管 mm(in)
5/8
尺寸
-
室內機 (寬x高x深) (mm)
1090 x 300 x 178
-
室外機 (寬x高x深) (mm)
840 x 577 x 276
淨重
-
室內機 (kg)
13
-
室外機 (kg)
64
使用者評論
