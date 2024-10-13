We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[說明]AccuWeather服務终止說明(天氣相關程式)
首先，我們對一直以來支持LG電子行動通訊產品的客戶表示誠挚的感谢。
在此，我們就LG電子行動通訊產品的AccuWeather功能(天氣相關程式)作出以下終止服務通知。
*服務终止功能 : AccuWeather (天氣相關程式)
*目標機型 : 全部LG電子行動通訊產品
*服務终止日期 : 2024年12月27日 00:00[韓國時間，GMT+9]
*服務终止後 :
- 由於AccuWeather功能(天氣相關程式)的合作夥伴將停止提供資訊，因此，自服務終止日起即無法使用該功能，敬請見諒。
- 鎖定螢幕(Lock Screen)中提供天氣資訊的功能將無法使用。
- 如果您需要天氣資訊服務，可在應用程式商店(Google Play 商店)下載相關應用程式。
- 在提供本服務過程中所收集的個人資料將在本服務终止後立即刪除。
但是倘根據相關法令規定及公司内部辦法需要保存個人資料時，將按照相關法令規定及公司内部辦法在所規定之時間内妥善保管個人資料。
謝謝
