LG客服中心服務時間調整公告

03/26/2025
    LG電子提供全方位智慧生活解決方案，不僅致力於創新技術，也持續優化使用者體驗。

    為提供更彈性與便利的服務體驗，客服中心將於2025年4月1日起調整服務時間如下：

     

    • 服務時間：星期一至星期六 09:00至18:00
    • 星期日及國定假日休息

     

    如有任何疑問，歡迎於服務時間內聯繫我們。

     

    LG電子客服中心服務專線：0800-898-899

    行動電話請改撥：(02)2162-1196

