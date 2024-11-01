Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統服務重要訊息

11/01/2024
    感謝客戶一直以來對 LG 產品的支持。

     

    我們在此通知，LG Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統的 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務將停止提供。

     

    終止服務項目：Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG

    適用機型：2010年至2014年期間發行的具備 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 功能的 Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統

    終止日期：2024年12月31日

    服務終止後說明：由於合作夥伴決定終止提供 LG Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統的 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務，該功能將無法繼續使用。

    免責聲明：自2025年1月1日起，即使用戶手冊和/或 LG Electronics & Home Appliances | Shop Now | LG USA  服務說明書另有說明，上述功能仍將停止提供。

