We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統服務重要訊息
感謝客戶一直以來對 LG 產品的支持。
我們在此通知，LG Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統的 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務將停止提供。
終止服務項目：Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG
適用機型：2010年至2014年期間發行的具備 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 功能的 Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統
終止日期：2024年12月31日
服務終止後說明：由於合作夥伴決定終止提供 LG Blu-ray 播放器/藍光家庭劇院系統的 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務，該功能將無法繼續使用。
免責聲明：自2025年1月1日起，即使用戶手冊和/或 LG Electronics & Home Appliances | Shop Now | LG USA 服務說明書另有說明，上述功能仍將停止提供。
- 上一步
LG颱風服務站暫停服務公告 31/10/2024
- 下一步
家用冷氣規格表更正公告 25/11/2024
https://www.lg.com/tw/support/announcement/notice-of-termination-of-the-services-of-gracenote-music-id-video-id-eyeq-epg-for-blu-ray-player-blu-ray-home-theater-system-will-no-longer-be-available/ isCopied
paste