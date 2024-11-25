We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
家用冷氣規格表更正公告
11/25/2024
本公司謹此公告，針對《家電全商品型錄 2024 第四季版本》第39頁內容進行以下修訂：
「WiFi 極淨冷暖系列 / WiFi 極適冷暖系列」規格表中，「舒眠模式+」 修訂為 「舒眠模式」。
特此說明，敬請知悉。謝謝你的支持與理解。
