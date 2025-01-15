We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
滾筒洗衣機安裝注意事項 (WD-S15NW/WD-S15NDB/WD-S18NW/WD-S18NDB)
01/15/2025
1. 安裝產品前清潔地板
地板必須是乾淨的，以確保產品在使用時不會滑動。
2. 洗衣機只能安裝在地板上
不建議使用架子或磚塊: 若客戶使用架子或磚塊墊高，振動一定會更嚴重，且可能造成產品墜落風險。
