LG 70型 UHD 4K 電視

所有規格
面板技術
-
解析度
(4K) 3840 x 2160
-
BLU背光模組類型
區域控光
-
廣色域技術
廣色域顯示
影像技術
-
高動態範圍（HDR）
雙規4K HDR
1.HDR10 Pro
2.HLG Pro(廣播系統)
-
4K HFR 120P (高速動態更新技術)
Yes
-
HEVC高效率視訊編碼
4K@60P, 10bit
音效系統
-
聲音功率輸出/揚聲器系統
20W
-
聲道音效系統
2.0 聲道
智慧連網
-
連網(OS)智慧系統(安全/快速/智慧)
webOS 4.0
-
LG獨家智慧滑鼠游標遙控器
內附
標準配備
-
IVR智慧語音辨識搜尋
Yes
-
第四台整合操控
Yes
-
Quick Access 遙控器快捷設定功能
Yes
-
焦點縮放
Yes
-
網路瀏覽器 Web Browser
Yes
-
手機連接電視APP(LG TV Plus) 電視遙控器app
Yes
-
(DVR)電視錄影(數位天線)
Yes
連接介面&功能
-
HDMI傳輸端子
2 (後背) / 2(側面)
-
USB隨身碟端子
1 (後背) / 1(側面)
-
(HDMI CEC)HDMI 裝置聯動
Yes
-
ARC 聲音返還功能
Yes
-
LAN 有線網路連結
Yes
-
Component 色差端子
Yes
-
Composite In (AV) AV端子
Yes
-
SPDIF光纖 Optical
Yes
電源
-
Power Supply 電壓
AC 110
產品尺寸/配件
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)含底座(mm)
1573X350.1X968
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)不含底座(mm)
1573x69.0x910
-
外箱 尺寸 (W*D*H)(mm)
1682X175X1075
-
機身重量 (Kg)含底座
35.3
-
外箱 重量 (Kg)
41.3
-
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
600x400
配件
-
智慧滑鼠遙控器
Yes (標配)
-
電源電纜
Yes
-
用戶手冊
Yes
-
產品保固
2年
-
製造國別
台灣