Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 70型 UHD 4K 電視

規格

評論

支援

LG 70型 UHD 4K 電視

70UK6540PWA

LG 70型 UHD 4K 電視

(1)
列印

所有規格

面板技術

  • 解析度

    (4K) 3840 x 2160

  • BLU背光模組類型

    區域控光

  • 廣色域技術

    廣色域顯示

影像技術

  • 高動態範圍（HDR）

    雙規4K HDR
    1.HDR10 Pro
    2.HLG Pro(廣播系統)

  • 4K HFR 120P (高速動態更新技術)

    Yes

  • HEVC高效率視訊編碼

    4K@60P, 10bit

音效系統

  • 聲音功率輸出/揚聲器系統

    20W

  • 聲道音效系統

    2.0 聲道

智慧連網

  • 連網(OS)智慧系統(安全/快速/智慧)

    webOS 4.0

  • LG獨家智慧滑鼠游標遙控器

    內附
    標準配備

  • IVR智慧語音辨識搜尋

    Yes

  • 第四台整合操控

    Yes

  • Quick Access 遙控器快捷設定功能

    Yes

  • 焦點縮放

    Yes

  • 網路瀏覽器 Web Browser

    Yes

  • 手機連接電視APP(LG TV Plus) 電視遙控器app

    Yes

  • (DVR)電視錄影(數位天線)

    Yes

連接介面&功能

  • HDMI傳輸端子

    2 (後背) / 2(側面)

  • USB隨身碟端子

    1 (後背) / 1(側面)

  • (HDMI CEC)HDMI 裝置聯動

    Yes

  • ARC 聲音返還功能

    Yes

  • LAN 有線網路連結

    Yes

  • Component 色差端子

    Yes

  • Composite In (AV) AV端子

    Yes

  • SPDIF光纖 Optical

    Yes

電源

  • Power Supply 電壓

    AC 110

產品尺寸/配件

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)含底座(mm)

    1573X350.1X968

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)不含底座(mm)

    1573x69.0x910

  • 外箱 尺寸 (W*D*H)(mm)

    1682X175X1075

  • 機身重量 (Kg)含底座

    35.3

  • 外箱 重量 (Kg)

    41.3

  • 璧掛功能(VESA)mm

    600x400

配件

  • 智慧滑鼠遙控器

    Yes (標配)

  • 電源電纜

    Yes

  • 用戶手冊

    Yes

  • 產品保固

    2年

  • 製造國別

    台灣

使用者評論

為你推薦