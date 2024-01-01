We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
最佳視聽體驗
採用第三代α9 AI 8K處理器的深度學習技術分析原始內容的品質，並根據周圍環境優化內容。最佳視聽體驗以及優化的圖形和聲音等待著您。
AI Picture Pro
深度學習演算法由擁有超過一百萬個視覺數據點的龐大數據庫開發而成，可辨識內容品質，第三代 α9AI 8K處理器可消除噪音，並優化對比度和飽和度。最終得到清晰，高品質的視覺效果。
臉部增強和文字放大
升級的深度學習技術使臉部看起來更生動，螢幕上的文字也更加清晰易讀。
自動類型選擇
處理器分析內容的類型（電影，運動，動畫或標準），並自動調整圖片和聲音以最配合該類型。
