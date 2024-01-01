Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

最佳視聽體驗

採用第三代α9 AI 8K處理器的深度學習技術分析原始內容的品質，並根據周圍環境優化內容。最佳視聽體驗以及優化的圖形和聲音等待著您。

最佳視聽體驗

AI Picture Pro

深度學習演算法由擁有超過一百萬個視覺數據點的龐大數據庫開發而成，可辨識內容品質，第三代 α9AI 8K處理器可消除噪音，並優化對比度和飽和度。最終得到清晰，高品質的視覺效果。

AI Picture Pro/tw/images/TV/TV-Alpha9-8K-02-AI-Picture-Pro-With-processor-NanoCell-Desktop.jpg
AI Picture Pro/tw/images/TV/TV-Alpha9-8K-02-AI-Picture-Pro-Conventional-Desktop-TW.jpg

臉部增強和文字放大

升級的深度學習技術使臉部看起來更生動，螢幕上的文字也更加清晰易讀。

臉部增強和文字放大
臉部增強和文字放大

自動類型選擇

處理器分析內容的類型（電影，運動，動畫或標準），並自動調整圖片和聲音以最配合該類型。

自動類型選擇

處理器分析內容的類型（電影，運動，動畫或標準），並自動調整圖片和聲音以最配合該類型。

自動類型選擇

處理器分析內容的類型（電影，運動，動畫或標準），並自動調整圖片和聲音以最配合該類型。

自動亮度控制

自動亮度控制

光學感測器會測量周圍的環境光，然後處理器會微調顯示色調，以獲得最佳的螢幕亮度。透過亮度調節改進HDR內容，將較暗的場景轉換成有驚人對比度，細節和色彩深度的場景。

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro

透過從超過1700萬個聲音數據點中學習，處理器可以識別聲音，效果和頻率，根據音樂類型優化聲音。

Virtual 5.1 Up-mix

Virtual 5.1 Up-mix

AI演算法將兩個聲道的聲音混合在一起，以令人吃驚地模仿出5.1環繞音響效果，從而提高了音質，
提供了更加的聆聽體驗。

音量自動最適調整

音量自動最適調整

無論您在觀看什麼（戲劇，體育，電影，新聞或音樂），處理器都會自動辨識並對內容類型優化音質。
新聞閱讀器的聲音變得更清晰，電影的音效更加生動。

人工智慧音效調整

人工智慧音效調整

可通過魔術遙控器檢測房間的大小，電視的位置以及您的坐姿。
然後，處理器會調整和平衡聲音以適合您的空間。