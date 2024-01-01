We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI音效Pro(AI Sound Pro)
以最佳音質聆聽您觀看的所有內容
將您的 LG 電視搭配一個相配的 LG 音箱，透過電視音效模式(TV Sound Mode)享受任何音效類型的優化沉浸式環繞音效。
*電視音效模式(TV Sound Mode)分享可能因電視型號而異。
*AI音效Pro(AI Sound Pro)版本因電視型號而異。
和諧的設計
電視和音效完美搭配
擁有時尚現代造型的 LG Soundbars 是專門為了搭配您的 LG 電視而設計的，電視和Soundbars 的組合提供卓越的音效，同時具備絕佳的外觀。
方便的遙控器
單一遙控器即可掌控一切
LG 電視遙控器讓您告別雜亂的遙控器，而且不用再擔心找不到它們——它不僅可控制您的電視，還可控制您所連結的 LG Soundbar。
*Sound Bar模式控制可能因型號而異。
*LG 電視遙控器的使用僅限於特定功能。