搭配SOUNDBARS 立即探索您自己的電視

電視播放日落的天空和彩虹色的海浪。電視下有個音箱，地板上有聲音波長。

沒什麼能夠比 LG 音箱
更適合您的 LG 電視

AI音效Pro(AI Sound Pro)

以最佳音質聆聽您觀看的所有內容

將您的 LG 電視搭配一個相配的 LG 音箱，透過電視音效模式(TV Sound Mode)享受任何音效類型的優化沉浸式環繞音效。

*電視音效模式(TV Sound Mode)分享可能因電視型號而異。
*AI音效Pro(AI Sound Pro)版本因電視型號而異。

和諧的設計

電視和音效完美搭配

擁有時尚現代造型的 LG Soundbars 是專門為了搭配您的 LG 電視而設計的，電視和Soundbars 的組合提供卓越的音效，同時具備絕佳的外觀。

在電視下方隱約可看到音箱的邊緣，螢幕上顯示馬路的夜景。

方便的遙控器

單一遙控器即可掌控一切

LG 電視遙控器讓您告別雜亂的遙控器，而且不用再擔心找不到它們——它不僅可控制您的電視，還可控制您所連結的 LG Soundbar。

燈光微弱的房間內有台電視播放著大象走過的畫面。而且電視下方的音箱有音效。圖片下方有個電視遙控器，遙控器的左右分別連接了音箱和電視的圖示。

*Sound Bar模式控制可能因型號而異。
*LG 電視遙控器的使用僅限於特定功能。

