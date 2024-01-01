We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VR64701LVM
LG 雙眼小精靈 清潔機器人 好正款 / 紫色
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
典雅紫
-
面板
觸控式
-
尺寸 (寬 x 長 x 高) (公分)
34 x 34 x 8.9
-
全機重量 (公斤)
3
-
電池
鋰電池
-
充電時間 (小時)
3
-
運作時間 (分鐘)
100
-
高效清潔 - 5*5M (分鐘)
14
-
主機電源 (W)
15
-
電池電源 (W)
23
-
音量 (IEC) (dB)
60 (正常模式) / 62 (強力模式)
-
集塵盒容量 (L)
0.6
-
HEPA 濾網
HEPA 11
-
導航模式
Dual Eye系統2.0, 雙鏡頭導覽系統
SMART 清潔模式
-
分區模式
Yes
-
Z字字型模式
Yes
-
螺旋定點模式
1.5公尺圓形範圍內
-
我的空間模式
Yes
-
勁速吸力模式/聰明勁速吸力模式
Yes
-
手動遙控模式
Yes
-
重複模式
Yes
多點感應器
-
超音波+紅外線感應器
障礙物檢測
-
加速度感應器
防撞檢測
-
陀螺儀感測器
位置辨識 (起點=終點)
-
階梯紅外線感應器
階梯辨識檢測
其他功能
-
遙控器
Yes
-
自動返回充電
Yes
-
預約清潔
Yes
-
語音導覽系統
Yes
-
Smart 自我診斷系統
Yes
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
保固
-
馬達
2年
-
全機
2年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品