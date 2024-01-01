We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Aramid Fiber 5.1聲道 3D 藍光家庭劇院
所有規格
ㄧ般規格
-
產品類型
Aramid Fiber 3D 藍光家庭劇院
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 音訊左 / 右
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
1組
-
麥克風輸入
φ6.3mm
-
USB 輸入
2.0
-
外接式硬碟播放
FAT / NTFS
-
收音機天線
FM
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
功能
-
網路韌體更新
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
音訊 CD 擷取
Yes
影像功能
-
藍光 Full HD
Yes
音訊效能
-
聲道
5.1ch真實環繞多聲道
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS 環繞
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
ARC 音訊返回通道
Yes
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
1000W (167W x 5 + 167W 重低音)
網路
-
乙太網 RJ45
Yes
-
LG Netcast 網路連線功能
Yes
收音機
-
頻帶
FM
-
預設電台
50個
-
預設電台 - 刪除
Yes
可播放光碟類型
-
BD 3D
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW
視訊模式
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
CD-AUDIO
Yes
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
視訊 - DivX HD
Yes
-
視訊 - MKV
Yes
-
視訊 - RMVB
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
360 x 60.5 x 299
-
前端喇叭 (公釐)
202 x 471.5 x 202
-
中央喇叭 (公釐)
342.5 x 85 x 79
-
後端喇叭 (公釐)
202 x 471.5 x 202
-
重低音喇叭 (公釐)
240 x 360 x 391