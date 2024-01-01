We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WR-90TV
WiFi免曬衣乾衣機 / 星辰銀 (特定通路銷售)
摘要
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
乾衣機類型
滾筒式
容量
-
乾衣容量(公斤)
9
一般功能
-
色彩
星辰銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
筒槽材質
不鏽鋼抗菌筒槽
特殊功能
-
壓縮機類型
雙迴轉變頻壓縮機
-
馬達類型
變頻馬達
-
乾衣類型
Heat pump 溫和除濕式乾衣
-
智能濕度感測
Yes
-
冷凝器自動清潔
Yes
-
雙重極細棉絮濾網
Yes
-
濾網清潔提醒
Yes
-
水箱滿水提醒
Yes
-
防皺模式
Yes
-
WiFi遠控功能
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷系統
Yes
乾衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
強力乾衣
Yes
-
少量快乾
Yes
-
毛巾
Yes
-
輕柔乾衣
Yes
-
精緻衣物
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
被子
Yes
-
輕拍除塵
Yes
-
殺菌
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
600 x 850 x690 mm
基本配件
-
排水管
Yes
-
乾衣層架
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
保固
-
變頻壓縮機
10年
-
馬達
10年
-
主機板
3年
使用者評論
