WD-S12MPCC
6 Motion DD直驅變頻 蒸氣滾筒洗衣機 花鑽白 / 12公斤
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
12
-
乾衣容量(公斤)
7
一般功能
-
色彩
花鑽白S-line
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
可變溫
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LCD
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
-
門鎖指示
Yes
-
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
-
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
雙重噴射洗淨系統
Yes
-
蒸氣功能
Yes
-
熱水與冷水進水選項
Yes
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
大型LCD
Yes
-
門框
無門框設計
效能
-
耗水量(公升)
12.8
洗衣行程
-
標準行程
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
清洗+脫水
Yes
-
預洗
Yes
-
冷水節能
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
護色洗衣
Yes
-
防護過敏
Yes
-
防皺除臭/熱風清新
Yes
-
羊毛
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
635x1125x743
使用者評論
