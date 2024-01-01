We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-114WG
直立式超洗淨系列 白 / 11公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
一般直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
11
一般功能
-
色彩
白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
水位控制
10
-
筒槽材質
不銹鋼
-
攪動器
拳擊棒+3迴轉盤
特殊功能
-
聰明過濾網
Yes
-
安全玻璃全景透明上蓋
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
加強洗清
Yes
-
強洗
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
洗衣槽清潔
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
590 x 960 x606
使用者評論
