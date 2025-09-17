LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA ELEVATES THE GUEST EXPERIENCE AT NOVACANCY EXPO 2025

SYDNEY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2025 – LG Electronics Business Solutions has presented its latest hospitality technologies at NoVacancy Expo 2025, Australia’s largest event for hotel and hospitality professionals, taking place from 17–18 September at ICC Sydney.

At this year’s event, LG has focused on delivering solutions that enhance both sides of the hospitality experience – the guest who expects comfort, convenience and a sense of familiarity, and the hotel team who requires efficient, reliable systems to support daily operations. LG’s approach is centred on making those moments simpler, smarter and more memorable for all parties.

A major highlight will be the company’s Smart Hotel TVs featuring Google Cast™ integrated with the Pro:Centric platform. Officially approved for the hospitality market in September 2024, this is the world’s first Google built-in casting Hotel TV. The solution allows guests to instantly stream their own content, including shows, movies and playlists, directly from their Android™ or iOS devices without additional hardware or logins. For hotels, the Pro:Centric Cloud provides a simple way to manage content, push welcome messages, share in-room dining promotions or update local recommendations remotely. This platform helps staff maintain consistency while delivering a personalised in-room experience.

LG will also present its commercial laundry range, designed to support both short- and long-term accommodation providers with reliable, efficient systems that reduce operational complexity. Complementing this are LG’s residential solutions tailored for premium hotel environments, including the LG Styler and the LG WashTower™. The Styler provides guests with a convenient way to refresh garments using TrueSteam™ technology, a feature that for guests feels like having a personal valet and for hotels represents a luxury touch that sets them apart. The LG WashTower™ combines a washer and dryer in a space-saving design and uses AI-powered fabric care to optimise performance, supporting both guest convenience and hotel operations.

Across reception areas, lobbies and guest rooms, LG’s commercial displays and signage solutions will also be on show. These technologies provide engaging visual experiences for guests while giving operators the flexibility to present information clearly and consistently. From high-end hotel groups to self-service accommodations, the displays demonstrate how LG’s technology can adapt across different hospitality environments.

Chris Wilson, General Manager, Information Displays – Media Solutions at LG Electronics ANZ, commented:



“The technology experience in hospitality is about balancing the guest who wants comfort, convenience and a little wow factor, and the business who needs reliable, efficient solutions to deliver it. LG is committed to making those moments simpler, smarter, and more memorable.

We’re excited to present our innovative solutions at NoVacancy this year, showing the industry exactly how LG technology can help strike this balance and bring a bit of our Life’s Good promise into any engagement with their customers."

Visitors to NoVacancy Expo 2025 can explore LG’s full range of solutions at Booth 755, with demonstrations showcasing how the technologies can be applied across a variety of hotel and accommodation settings.