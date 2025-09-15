Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG UNVEILS AUSTRALIA’S LARGEST WASHING MACHINE: NEW WASHTOWER™ LINEUP HELPS SAVE TIME

HOME & APPLIANCE09/15/2025
Print

    Game-changing line-up unlocks larger loads and fewer cycles, with signature single, stacked design.


    SYDNEY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2025     – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has released Australia’s largest capacity washing machine1 with the introduction of its latest 19/10kg WashTower™ range (WWT-1910) – its signature washing machine and dryer solution in a single-stacked design. The 19kg washer and 10kg dryer combination upgrade offered by the new line up is a game changer for laundry day, allowing Australian households to wash more clothes at once to help them power through their laundry tasks quicker.  

     

    Doubling down on automation, the new WashTower range has AI capabilities. This includes the company’s proprietary AI Direct Drive (AI DD) technology, with the AI Wash Cycle which is able to automatically select the optimal wash cycle, in addition to fabric softness and weight detection available via the existing technology. And the new AI Dry Cycle which helps optimise drying by adjusting the drying time during the cycle based on the humidity and temperature of the dryer, which can help save energy and time for efficient results. 2 

     

    “LG is committed to delivering innovative laundry solutions that meet the changing needs of Australian households and help them rediscover the good in everyday moments.” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solution Company at LG Electronics Australia. 

     

    “Our largest ever washing machine addresses the growing demand for appliances that offer greater long-term value by allowing users to tackle large wash loads in fewer cycles, saving valuable time, all while fitting seamlessly into modern homes.”  

     

    Size matters on laundry day 
    The new 19kg washer delivers a significant upgrade to the 17kg washer in the previous model. With the ability to wash larger loads, users can power through laundry tasks more efficiently, washing the whole household’s sheets and towels in fewer cycles. Despite the larger wash capacity, the new WashTower range maintains a single stacked footprint, making it suitable for vertical laundry configuration. The product also enables sequential washing and drying, helping to prevent laundry pile ups. 

     

    The large capacity of the drums also enables users to tackle bulky items like doonas, blankets, and jackets.  

     

    Take out the guesswork: Laundry with all the smarts 
    The LG WashTower range boasts AI technology with the AI DD system, which intelligently detects fabric type and load weight, for optimal washing and fabric care. This cycle aims to provide care to each load, delivering a precise wash. The range also features the  ezDispense® system, which automatically dispenses enough detergent and softener for up to 31 medium loads3 with refill alerts sent to your smartphone. 4 

     

    AI Direct Drive (AI DD®) technology enhances the user experience by automatically using a combination of six wash motions, based on handwashing, to give you an outstanding wash, delivering garments are cleaned effectively and gently. The WashTower range also includes Smart Pairing, a feature that automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle5, further streamlining the laundry process. 

     

    Laundry day, with you in mind 
    Designed with the user in mind, the new WashTower range is equipped with thoughtful features that enhance convenience and make laundry a smoother, more enjoyable experience. The newly introduced 4.3-inch LCD Touch Display allows users to control both the washer and dryer from a single interface. The intuitive display provides options like on/off, wash/dry, cycle options, and progress times, giving users greater control over their laundry. 

     

    LG ThinQ® mobile app compatibility allows users to monitor and control their wash cycles remotely.4 This smart connectivity enables users to check energy usage, receive notifications, and adjust settings, all from their compatible smartphones.4 The Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam helps reduce exposure to common allergens found in fabrics, providing a hygienic wash.5 

     

    New colourways to match your style 
    Responding to the growing trend of home appliances that complement home décor, the new WashTower range is available in four stylish colourways: Black, Matte Grey, Forest Green, and Navy Blue. According to LG’s WashTower Laundry Survey, nearly two-thirds (63.71%) of Australian consumers prefer a coloured WashTower, with Forest Green emerging as the second most popular choice. The new line-up also boasts a 10-star energy-rated heat pump dryer, making it an energy-efficient choice for households. 

     

    The new 19/10kg WashTower line-up is available from RRP $4,999. For more information, please visit, https://www.lg.com/au/washer-dryers/washtower/.  

     

    SKUWWT-1910BWWT-1910BLUWWT-1910MGRWWT-1910FG
    Description19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black
    URLLG.COMLG.COMLG.COMLG.COM
    ColourBlackNavy BlueMatte GreyForest Green
    DimensionsWxHxD mm 700x1890x830
    Capacity19kg Wash / 10kg Dry
    Energy Rating Wash4.5 Star
    Energy Rating Dry10 Star
    WELS Water Rating4 Star
    C02353 (Normal Wash, Intensive, 3 Rinses, Extra High, 40C, Turbo Clean On)
    WELS Water Consumption (L)195L
    RRP$4,999
    AvailabilityAvailable now from retailers and on lg.com
    Back To List
