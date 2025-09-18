SYDNEY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2025 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T - the world's first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV,1 setting a new benchmark in home entertainment.

This innovative 77-inch TV combines the immersive performance of LG global market leading OLED technology2 with a transparent self-lit screen and wireless connectivity, offering Australians a new way to reimagine their living space.

When in transparent mode, the OLED T creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air, blending seamlessly with its environment. Despite its 77-inch screen size, it enhances the feeling of openness within a room and can be positioned centrally or in front of windows without disrupting natural light or views.

Tony Brown, General Manager, Home Entertainment Marketing and Content Business at LG Electronics ANZ said:

“With the LG OLED T, we are showcasing the pinnacle of LG innovation, a powerful testament to our commitment to delivering new and better screen solutions in the home. Embodying our focus on smart life solutions, it's innovation that genuinely enhances the everyday, making life good by redefining how technology integrates beautifully into the Australian home."

The OLED T experience is powered by the proprietary LG Zero Connect Box, which enables visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission at 4K up to 120Hz,1 free from cable clutter. Users can seamlessly switch between transparent and opaque modes, unlocking new ways to integrate technology with home design.

The TV also introduces a new suite of lifestyle-enhancing features. T-Objet turns the transparent screen into an always-on digital canvas, ideal for showcasing artwork, photos, or video in vibrant colour. T-Bar provides a subtle, sleek information ticker at the bottom edge of the screen, offering real-time updates such as weather forecasts, sports scores or now-playing music without interrupting the view behind the display.3 T-Home provides quick access to settings, services and apps via an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Certified NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible, the OLED T also caters to gamers with a highly dynamic, true-to-life visual experience, with minimal tearing and stuttering. This, combined with the company’s industry-leading OLED picture quality and spatial design innovation, makes the OLED T a truly one-of-a-kind TV.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T builds on more than a decade of global OLED leadership2, cementing the company's role as a pioneer in delivering innovative home entertainment experiences that evolve with the needs of modern living.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is available now for RRP $74,999* at the LG.com/au

For more information, please click here

