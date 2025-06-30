Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. 

77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T: World's First Transparent & True Wireless OLED TV

77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T: World's First Transparent & True Wireless OLED TV

OLED77T4PSA
  Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a WiFi signal coming out of the box.
  Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the Zero Connect Box placed on the floor directly below.
  Rear view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the shade drawn up to show the black backdrop and the back of a Zero Connect Box.
  Front view of the Zero Connect Box.
  Rear view of a Zero Connect Box.
  Slightly angled left facing view of the Zero Connect Box showing dimensions.
Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a WiFi signal coming out of the box.
Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the Zero Connect Box placed on the floor directly below.
Rear view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the shade drawn up to show the black backdrop and the back of a Zero Connect Box.
Front view of the Zero Connect Box.
Rear view of a Zero Connect Box.
Slightly angled left facing view of the Zero Connect Box showing dimensions.

Key Features

  • World’s first Transparent OLED TV with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer^
  • Retractable black shade to transition between a standard OLED TV and beautiful, transparent display
  • Step into the future with included specialised transparent content
  • Advanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K
  • An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®³ & FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ**
More

iF Design Award
- Gold Winner

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV^

Our game-changing OLED T is the World’s first transparent OLED TV with true wireless video & audio transfer.^ The latest technology comes together to create a screen with a three-dimensionality straight from the future.

Different scenes showing the surreal visuals when the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode. A cityscape with fireworks, a bird picking out something from a small tree, and fishes inside a massive aquarium. All these scenes look like they're happening in real life, but it is revealed that it's just visuals coming from the LG Signature OLED T's screen, blending with the actual background in reality.

^Wireless transmission between screen and Zero Connect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

T-Curtain Call

Black screen to transparent display, all in 4K OLED

Defy expectations. What looks like a standard OLED TV transforms into a transparent display, all in high resolution. With a simple press of a button, bring up the black shade for brilliant picture when you want to watch, or switch to transparent mode and see content blend seamlessly into your space.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a transparent screen with a green tree. The shade is drawn up as the season changes to winter and snow falls on the tree.

Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

T-Contents

Like a window

Step into the future with included specialised transparent content we call T Objet. The OLED T screen saver lets you choose from a variety of options such as nature, art and more, turning your TV into a work of digital art when you're not watching.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen shows T-Home then switches over to Always Ready where the T-Objet titled Aquarium is selected. An aquarium scene is depicted on the transparent screen of the LG Signature OLED T.

Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

View information in new ways

The T-Bar found at the bottom of the screen conveniently displays key information without distracting from the main visuals. Stay informed with the weather, date, and more.*

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on network connectivity. T-Bar feature must be activated.

*Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

True Wireless TV

Sleek setup

The Zero Connect Box brings simplicity to TV installation. The Zero Connect Box removes the need to run multiple cables to the TV, removing wire clutter and allowing versatile TV placement. Your media devices plug into the box that wirelessly transmits video and audio at 4K up to 120Hz for visually lossless picture and immersive sound.^

^Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.

Modular shelf

Refined design

Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular side shelf. The OLED T includes a shelf at the bottom of the TV, while optional side shelves allow for added convenience.*

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a cat jumping across the transparent screen as it shows the interior space behind simultaneously. Objects are placed to the right and left attachment of the modular shelf. Another transparent TV is placed against the window framing the winter scenery outside the house. On the screen are falling flower petals. Coming back to the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in the first scene, the screen now shows three pottery objects going from blurred lines to the solidified object.

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying an abstract background on a transparent screen. Left corner of a LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the T-Bar showing time and weather against a metropolitan background.

*Side shelves are an optional accessory (SH-T4TA77) and are sold separately.

LG’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K lights up in blue, purple gradient amidst colorful bolts shooting out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

alpha 11 AI Processor

Beauty powered by intelligence

Offering a significant boost in AI performance, lifelike graphics, processing speeds, and performance-critical memory, the α11 AI Processor 4K changes more than just the picture. It redefines the way you experience OLED.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Breathtaking home cinema

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™

Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.**

Dolby Atmos

Hear action that surrounds you, with unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth from Dolby Atmos.**

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby, Dolby Vision, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    60.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1768 x 1663 x 638

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2100 x 1380 x 605

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1768 x 638

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    60.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    70.1

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    64.2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096420744

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Premium Magic Remote PM24 with NFC

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    4.5

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

