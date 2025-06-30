We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to buy
Support
-
Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More
77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T: World's First Transparent & True Wireless OLED TV
77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T: World's First Transparent & True Wireless OLED TV
Key Features
- World’s first Transparent OLED TV with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer^
- Retractable black shade to transition between a standard OLED TV and beautiful, transparent display
- Step into the future with included specialised transparent content
- Advanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K
- An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®³ & FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ**
iF Design Award
- Gold Winner
World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV^
Our game-changing OLED T is the World’s first transparent OLED TV with true wireless video & audio transfer.^ The latest technology comes together to create a screen with a three-dimensionality straight from the future.
^Wireless transmission between screen and Zero Connect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
T-Curtain Call
Black screen to transparent display, all in 4K OLED
Defy expectations. What looks like a standard OLED TV transforms into a transparent display, all in high resolution. With a simple press of a button, bring up the black shade for brilliant picture when you want to watch, or switch to transparent mode and see content blend seamlessly into your space.
Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
T-Contents
Like a window
Step into the future with included specialised transparent content we call T Objet. The OLED T screen saver lets you choose from a variety of options such as nature, art and more, turning your TV into a work of digital art when you're not watching.
Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
View information in new ways
The T-Bar found at the bottom of the screen conveniently displays key information without distracting from the main visuals. Stay informed with the weather, date, and more.*
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on network connectivity. T-Bar feature must be activated.
*Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
True Wireless TV
Sleek setup
The Zero Connect Box brings simplicity to TV installation. The Zero Connect Box removes the need to run multiple cables to the TV, removing wire clutter and allowing versatile TV placement. Your media devices plug into the box that wirelessly transmits video and audio at 4K up to 120Hz for visually lossless picture and immersive sound.^
^Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.
Refined design
Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular side shelf. The OLED T includes a shelf at the bottom of the TV, while optional side shelves allow for added convenience.*
*Side shelves are an optional accessory (SH-T4TA77) and are sold separately.
|*Image quality dependent on source material.
Breathtaking home cinema
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™
Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.**
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby, Dolby Vision, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K Transparent OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
60.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K Transparent OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1768 x 1663 x 638
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2100 x 1380 x 605
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1768 x 638
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
60.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
70.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
64.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
N/A
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806096420744
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Premium Magic Remote PM24 with NFC
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
4.5
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Parts & Labor
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
-
Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More