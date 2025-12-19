About Cookies on This Site

LG SOUND SUITE: THE WORLD’S FIRST SOUNDBAR AUDIO SYSTEM POWERED BY DOLBY ATMOS FLEXCONNECT

CORPORATE12/19/2025

    Debuting at CES 2026, modular LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect makes home audio simple and flexible

     

     

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2025 — At CES 2026, LG Electronics (LG) is transforming home entertainment with LG Sound Suite, a home audio system that gives consumers entertainment flexibility. At its core is the H7 soundbar – the world’s first with Dolby® Atmos FlexConnect™ – delivering immersive Dolby Atmos sound that adapts to any room layout without complicated setup.

     

    LG Sound Suite range works seamlessly with LG premium TVs, allowing users to pair wireless components – including the M7 and M5 surround speakers, and the W7 subwoofer – with or without the H7 soundbar for up to 27 possible configurations. This flexibility means consumers can create the ideal set up for their space, whether starting small or building a full 13.1.7-channel home theatre* And when the H7 soundbar serves as the lead device, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works with any TV via HDMI, giving consumers the freedom to meet their entertainment needs. LG is also bringing Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to its 2026 premium TV lineup and select 2025 models** through a future software update, unlocking even more ways to enjoy Dolby Atmos.

     

     

    Dolby Atmos FlexConnect delivers an incredibly simple and flexible way to bring immersive Dolby Atmos sound to your favourite big screen. Enjoy audio that makes on-screen explosions intense, songs life-like, game day electrifying, and entertainment moments memorable. Setup is easy – it’s flexible and intelligently tuned for your personal listening environment.

     

    Audio is reclaiming its place in the living room as streaming has replaced physical media. Leading platforms now deliver movies, shows and sports in Dolby Atmos and other advanced formats, making cinematic sound widely accessible. This shift has revived home theatre, with consumers seeking immersive audio to match TV visuals. LG Sound Suite answers this demand with wireless convenience, simplicity and performance, bringing surround sound to the heart of the home. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, LG Sound Suite offers seamless pairing for streaming and device integration, making setup as simple as enjoying the sound.

     

    In this regard, LG adds its own layer of innovation to elevate the experience. Sound Follow leverages the ThinQ app and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to adjust the listening sweet spot based on the user’s location. When combined with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, this ensures personalised immersion. Additionally, Room Calibration Pro analyses acoustic characteristics and applies AI processing to refine the sound for a balanced, room-filling audio experience.

     

    Powering the H7 soundbar is the LG α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3 – the same chip that drives the company’s flagship OLED TVs. Bringing this technology to audio delivers added performance and intelligence. The processor uses deep learning and its Neural Processing Unit to create sound with precision. With AI Sound Pro+, stereo audio can be up-mixed into multi-channel virtual surround sound, while AI-powered object separation delivers balanced voices, music, and sound effects. The system also adapts audio based on content type for optimised sound across different genres.

     

    Every component in the LG Sound Suite features Peerless speaker units, a name synonymous with audio excellence for over a century and renowned for high-performance craftsmanship in premium speaker systems. By pairing the simplicity and flexibility of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect with the high-calibre acoustic performance of Peerless speakers, LG Sound Suite ushers in a new era of immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

     

    “Together with Dolby, we’ve made immersive audio flexible for every home, LG Sound Suite is a testament to our shared focus on audio innovation,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s Audio Business Division. “LG Sound Suite combines Dolby Atmos FlexConnect with its wireless technology and AI-driven tuning, so consumers can create the system they want and enjoy cinematic sound from any seat.”

     

    “Dolby and LG are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “Whether your speakers sit on a shelf or are tucked into a corner, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect fits naturally into any home without the complexity of traditional systems. We’re excited for consumers to experience this new level of audio flexibility and performance.”

     

    LG Sound Suite will be on show during CES 2026 from January 6-9 at the LG’s booth. To stay up to date with all of the company’s latest innovations and products for ultimate home entertainment experience, please visit the LG Newsroom.

     

