Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST BENDABLE 5K2K GAMING MONITOR, WINNER OF THREE AWARDS AT CES 2025

CORPORATE 12/30/2024

Company redefines premium gaming monitors with the UltraGear GX9 series, offering immersion, flexibility and smart features 

 

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its leadership in premium OLED gaming monitors with the LG UltraGear™ GX9 series, set to be unveiled at CES 2025 this January. The new lineup includes the 45GX990A – winner of three CES 2025 Innovation Awards, including the prestigious ‘Best of Innovation’ – and an all-in-one smart gaming monitor powered by LG webOS. These accolades underscore the company’s commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality gaming monitors. With the GX9 series, LG continues to demonstrate its leadership in cutting-edge technology and gaming monitor innovation.

 

For gaming immersion, all UltraGear GX9 series models feature curved display panels employing LG WOLED technology. These screens offer high brightness, true blacks, stunning colours and optimised curvature; a combination that helps bring games to life and draws users into the exhilarating action of their favourite titles. Certified for low blue light emissions, the GX9 series aims to provide a more comfortable experience, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. In addition, LG Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating minimises screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms.

 

The 45GX990A and 45GX950A are 45-inch, 21:9 gaming monitors featuring ultra-high 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160) – a first for OLED monitors.1 Their 21:9 aspect ratio offers a more immersive gaming experience than standard 16:9 displays, while maintaining better content compatibility than 32:9 monitors. With generous screen real estate, these monitors are a great choice not only for gaming but for various different uses. 

 

Both monitors feature second-generation LG Dual-Mode, offering customisable aspect ratios (21:9 or 16:9) and picture sizes (39-, 34-, or 27-inches) with one-touch switching between preset screen-resolution and refresh-rate combos. With eight configurations, users can personalise their gaming setups to suit their preferences or adapt to different game genres, including FPS, RPG, MOBA and racing simulators.

 

The World’s First Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor with LG Dual-Mode

The LG UltraGear™ OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A) is the world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience. Its upgraded LG Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch between resolution and refresh rate presets, and customisation of the aspect ratio and picture size. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, the 45GX990A model ensures smooth gameplay and heightened immersion.

 

The World’s First 45-Inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor with 800R Curvature and DisplayPort 2.1

Another standout model from the new GX9 lineup is the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GX950A). With its curved (800R), 21:9 format 5K2K-resolution self-lit 45-inch panel, this display delivers sharp images with the stunning colours and exceptional contrast LG OLED products are known for. Its 4-side Virtually Borderless design and slim bezels help boost users’ sense of immersion while adding a sleek aesthetic to any setup. Boasting 125 pixels per-inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout, the monitor improves the readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks, such as editing documents or website content, that much easier.

 

Like its bendable sibling, the 45GX950A model features LG Dual-Mode functionality with eight customisable configurations and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90W power delivery. This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest graphics cards and features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) while enabling convenient device charging. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, the monitor has reduced screen tearing for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

 

Versatile Smart Gaming Monitor for Seamless Streaming and Immersive Gaming

The brand-new LG UltraGear™ 39GX90SA is designed to deliver premium gaming and content-streaming experiences. Powered by webOS, it functions as a home entertainment hub, enabling users to access all their go-to streaming services without a PC or set-top box. Its 39-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio curved (800R) OLED display produces brilliant, nuanced colours and pure blacks, making it perfect for AAA games and HDR movies and series. Equipped with USB Type-C ports, it offers convenient connectivity, and incorporates the ergonomic and space-saving LG L-shaped stand for a clutter-free desk setup.

 

“The UltraGear GX9 series sets a new standard for OLED gaming monitors, combining groundbreaking display technology with smart features that expand and enhance the user experience,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “From the world’s first 5K2K OLED gaming monitors with second-generation Dual-Mode to smart gaming monitors with built-in webOS, the GX9 lineup pushes the boundaries to deliver maximum value and enjoyment for our customers.”

# # #

 

1 As of December 2024.

 

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 