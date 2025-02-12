We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tips to get your A/C ready for the change of season
1. Clean the filters
There’s nothing worse than turning on the air conditioner for the first time after winter hibernation, to find the filters covered in dust and bacteria. This makes it hard for your AC to dispel air, causing increased wear and tear over time, worsening energy efficiency, and most importantly – not keeping you cool!
Generally, after turning off your AC, the residual operating heat can naturally generate moisture that leads to the buildup of bacteria and mould if not cleaned regularly. Most units come with features to combat this, like LG Split Systems with Auto Cleaning, which dries the wet heat exchanger to help minimise bacteria and mould from breeding, and even potential odours. For ACs that are just a bit dusty, you can clean it out with a wet-dry vacuum, soft cleaning cloth, mild detergent, and warm water, so you’re all prepped!
2. Do a quick maintenance check
A quick maintenance check of your AC unit never goes astray when the mercury rises. Before you fire up your air conditioning this weekend, it’s worthwhile doing a quick test to ensure it’s in working condition. Simply checking for unusual noises, smells, and that the air flow is consistent can help avoid sunken costs of running a broken A/C which can chew up your energy bills.
LG Split System ACs with built-in tech can make this easy, like Smart Diagnosis on LG Split Systems. With the ThinQ 1 app, you can use Smart Diagnosis to identify issues, and it will give you tips to troubleshoot solutions, or connect you to customer service for a technician.
3. Upgrade your system and get connected
The weather at this time of year can be unpredictable, with sunny days followed by a week of thunderstorms. Fortunately, if the weather suddenly changes up on you while you’re out, smart ACs mean you can control the unit from your phone. Many brands have their own ecosystems that work with other smart home devices, like LG ACs and its ThinQ ecosystem1, that also work with Google so you can control via a compatible smart speaker2.
4. Be smart and switch off
Although it will stop the temperature from rising, running your air conditioner non-stop during the warmer months can land you with some unsightly electricity bills. So, once you’re cool and comfortable, it’s a good idea to switch off your air conditioner for a while. Some ACs on the market have clever technology that helps you manage energy usage based on the requirements of the space. LG ACs with Active Energy Control1 gives you the freedom to adjust the energy levels to improve cooling efficiency and help reduce power consumption based on how many people are in the room.
Active Energy Control 4 - Step
5. Consider upgrading
Australian summers are hotter than most and require durable air conditioning units that can withstand the high temperatures. If it’s time to upgrade, keep an eye out for certain build features to get the most out of your unit.
For long term savings, look for ACs that use an inverter motor. These units can adjust temperature by changing the motor speed without turning the motor on and off, for reduced power loss and energy savings. LG Split System ACs are built with a Smart Inverter Compressor™, which is designed to cope with high temperatures and prolonged use offering energy savings. And with a 10-year compressor parts warranty, you’ll have peace of mind for years to come.3
1Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
2Product Registration using both LG Smart ThinQ app & Google app is required. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply. Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
35-year parts and labour, and 5-year limited parts warranty on the compressor.