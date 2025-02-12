Tips to get your A/C ready for the change of season

There’s nothing worse than turning on the air conditioner for the first time after winter hibernation, to find the filters covered in dust and bacteria. This makes it hard for your AC to dispel air, causing increased wear and tear over time, worsening energy efficiency, and most importantly – not keeping you cool!

Generally, after turning off your AC, the residual operating heat can naturally generate moisture that leads to the buildup of bacteria and mould if not cleaned regularly. Most units come with features to combat this, like LG Split Systems with Auto Cleaning, which dries the wet heat exchanger to help minimise bacteria and mould from breeding, and even potential odours. For ACs that are just a bit dusty, you can clean it out with a wet-dry vacuum, soft cleaning cloth, mild detergent, and warm water, so you’re all prepped!