LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier
Key Benefit Summary
Advanced Air Purification
Give Your Air a Thorough Clean
Allergy care helps reduce bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even pollutants like NO2 in the air.
Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.
Approved by BAF
Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to to small particulates which may include Allergens, Bacteria and Viruses.
Tested by FITI1)
Anti-bacterial ('22.12.01)
-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)
-Lab tested in accordance with ISO 20743:2021 (Determination of Antibacterial Activity of Textile Products), the results show a strong level of antibacterial efficacy after 18 hours of inoculation against the tested bacteria: S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, and E. coli.
Tested by KCL1)
[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine
-coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
--Test Method: ISO 20743
-[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
-Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
- *Lab tested in accordance with the Korean Indoor Air Purifier Standard, SPS-KACA 002-132:2021 Modified, the results show the reduction of up to 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles after 15 minutes and 10 seconds of operation in a 30m3. The result may vary depending on the environment.
Tested by TÜV2)
- Testing conducted by TUV confirms the generation of up to 10 million ions (up to 5 million positive and 5 million negative), measured after 5 minutes at a distance of 100 meters from the air discharge. The result may vary depending on the environment.
- Reduce up to 95% of Phi-X174 virus over 30 minutes of testing in accordance to Korean Air Purifying Standards KOUVA AS 02:2023 within a 60m3 chamber. The result may vary depending on the environment.
- Reduce up to 99% of NO2 and 46% SO2 gas over 30 minutes of testing in accordance to Korean Air Cleaning Standard SPS-KACA002-132:2022 within a 8m3 chamber. The result may vary depending on the environment.
Compact in Size
Smaller size and wider coverage
Its compact design fits seamlessly into any space while delivering powerful clean-air performance, even in large rooms.
360° Purification
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction with boarder coverage
Smart Sensor & Indicator
Display air quality levels through various lighting indicators
Check your air quality at a glance with a colour-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red colour denotes the worst air quality and a green colour denotes the best air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Smart Air Care
Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™
Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.
Hand controlling LG air purifier via smartphone in modern living room, purifier next to sofa and bookshelf.
*ThinQ app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fii Data connection and product registration with ThinQ required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
[PI01] Power input (W)
41
Color
Body : White / Grille : Dark Gray
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096645604
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
China
Product Type (Model Name)
AS60GHWG0.AHP
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2031. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
6.75
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
411 x 591 x 411
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
8.7
FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Ionizer
Yes
Mood Lighting
No
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
Sleep Mode
Yes
UVnano
No
SMART FEATURES
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
