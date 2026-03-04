LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

- Testing conducted by TUV confirms the generation of up to 10 million ions (up to 5 million positive and 5 million negative), measured after 5 minutes at a distance of 100 meters from the air discharge. The result may vary depending on the environment.



- Reduce up to 95% of Phi-X174 virus over 30 minutes of testing in accordance to Korean Air Purifying Standards KOUVA AS 02:2023 within a 60m3 chamber. The result may vary depending on the environment.

- Reduce up to 99% of NO2 and 46% SO2 gas over 30 minutes of testing in accordance to Korean Air Cleaning Standard SPS-KACA002-132:2022 within a 8m3 chamber. The result may vary depending on the environment.