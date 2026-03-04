About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

AS60GHWG0
Key Features

  • 360˚ Purification
  • Multi-filtration System
  • Compact in Size
  • Smart Sensor & Indicator
  • LG ThinQ™
  • This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2031. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
More

Key Benefit Summary

Thorough Air Purification

Advanced Air Purification

Compact in Size

Compact in Size

Visible Air Quality

Air Quality indicator

Smart Air Care

Smart Air Care

Advanced Air Purification

Give Your Air a Thorough Clean

Allergy care helps reduce bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even pollutants like NO2 in the air.

Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.

Breathe Clean Air with Multi-filtration System

Multi-filtration system captures and removes up to 99.9%1) of particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odour components.

Maintain a cleaner indoor space with improved indoor air quality and reduced bacteria


The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family healthy.


Compact in Size

Smaller size and wider coverage

Its compact design fits seamlessly into any space while delivering powerful clean-air performance, even in large rooms.

360° Purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction with boarder coverage

It is a video of an air purifier in the living room inhaling harmful dust and spreading purified air far away.

Smart Sensor & Indicator

Display air quality levels through various lighting indicators

Check your air quality at a glance with a colour-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

HA-AP-360HIT-White-08-Smart-Sensor-Indicator

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red colour denotes the worst air quality and a green colour denotes the best air quality.

Targets extra tiny airborne particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

Check your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the indoor air quality, monitoring both odours and dust particles.

Smart Air Care

Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

Hand controlling LG air purifier via smartphone in modern living room, purifier next to sofa and bookshelf.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • [PI01] Power input (W)

    41

  • Color

    Body : White / Grille : Dark Gray

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • [PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096645604

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS60GHWG0.AHP

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2031. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • [EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

    6.75

  • Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

    315 x 511 x 315

  • Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

    411 x 591 x 411

  • [EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

    8.7

FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mood Lighting

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

  • UVnano

    No

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

