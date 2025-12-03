*Offer available from 12:01am (AEDT) 20 November 2025 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 3 December 2025, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Bundle 2 or more participating LG products in one transaction and receive a further 10% off your total purchase. For a list of participating models, visit LG.com/au/promotions. To redeem this offer, add 2 or more participating models to your cart during the Promotion Period and discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store, lg.com/auonly. Returns are permitted under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms and Conditions of Sale https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale/. This offer can be used in conjunction with Black Friday strikethrough pricing but may not be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. LG Partners and staff VIP pricing are not eligible to redeem this offer.