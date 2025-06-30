We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT1000P & LT120F Refrigerator Water and Air Filter Bundle
Key Features
- LT1000P provides cleaner, fresher and better tasting water and ice for your family
- Have peace of mind with LT1000P NSF-certified LG filters that reduce contaminants
- LT120F helps keep the air in your refrigerator fresh by removing odors
- Change every 6 months or when the filter alert light turns on
- Genuine LG Part #: AGF80300705, ADQ73334010
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
(If a filter is installed in the refrigeratio door)
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the door basket.
- Depending on the model you use, there may be no door basket.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Open the water filter cover.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Remove the disposable water filter.
eplace with a new water filter.
Insert the new filter into the filter head and rotate it clockwise until the arrow on the new filter lines up with the arrow on the filter head.
Swing the filter back into the compartment.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Close the water filter cover.
- After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminants from the system.
STEP 4
STEP 5
Refit the door basket.
After changing the filter, press and hold the Water Filter button for three seconds to reset the indicator light.
STEP 5
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Rotate the filter cover counterclockwise to release the tabs, and remove the cover.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Remove the filter from the inside of the cover by pressing the side of the filter in and pulling the center out.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Place the new filter inside of the cover with the side that says FRONT facing outward.
Align tabs a on the filter cover with hooks on the refrigerator wall.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Rotate the air filter cover clockwise until the hooks engage and the cover locks in place.
STEP 4
STEP 5
Press and hold the Fresh Air Filter button on the control panel for 3 seconds to reset the filter sensor.
STEP 5
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Diameter (cm)
Water Filter : 4.5cm
-
Length (cm)
Water Filter : 16.5CM
-
Net Weight (g)
Water Filter : 151 / Air Filter : 22
-
Outer Diameter (cm)
Water Filter : 2.2
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Air Filter : W 82mm X H 10mm X D 82mm
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGF30556703
-
Category
Filter Combo
-
Components
AGF80300705(Water Filter), ADQ73334010(Air Filter)
