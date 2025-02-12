LT1000P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
If the top shelf, located below the water filter, is in the highest position, it will need to be removed prior to replacing the water filter.
To remove any shelf, tilt up the front of the shelf and lift it. Pull the shelf out.
STEP 2
Pinch the sides to open the water filter cover.
STEP 3
Pull the water filter downward and turn it counterclockwise before pulling it out.
Make sure to rotate the filter down completely before pulling it out of the manifold hole.
STEP 4
Take the new water filter out of its packing and remove the protective cover from the orings.
With the water filter tabs in the horizontal position, push the new water filter into the manifold hole and turn it clockwise until it stops.
STEP 5
Close the water filter cover.
The cover will click when closed correctly.
STEP 6
After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminants from the system.
STEP 7
After changing the filter, press and hold the Water Filter button for three seconds to reset the indicator light.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGF80300705
