We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Magic Remote
Take charge with an intelligent remote
Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.
Take charge with an intelligent remote
*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/
How to Register
How to register the Magic Remote Control
To use the Magic Remote, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) on the remote control.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote, try again after turning the TV off and back on.
How to register the Magic Remote Control
How to deregister the Magic Remote Control
Press the (Back) and (Home) buttons at the same time, for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote with your TV.
- Press and hold the (Home) and (Q. Settings) buttons for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote at the same time.
How to deregister the Magic Remote Control
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Net Weight (g)
76
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
41 x 174 x 15
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AKB76046608
-
Category
Remote Controller
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.