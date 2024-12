To prevent your children from inadvertently turning on the induction Cooktop, just hold down the lock button for 3 seconds. This turns the child lock on which disables all controls and helps the safety of your family. If you are already cooking something on one zone, the power slider still remains active, but you will not be able to turn on other zones. LG induction cooktops are also equipped with 2-stage residual heat indicators and automatic safety shut-off function.