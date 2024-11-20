We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BH14NS40 Blu-ray Writer
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Interface Type
SATA
DIMENSION
-
External Dimensions
146x41.3x165mm
-
Front Bezel
148x42x5mm
-
Weight (g)
750
SPEED (WRITE/READ)
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
14x / 12x
-
BD-RE
2x
-
DVD+R(SL/DL)
16x/8x
-
DVD+RW/-RW
8x/6x
-
DVD-RAM
5x
-
BD-RE (SL/DL) Read
8x
-
DVD+R(SL/DL) Read
16x
-
DVD-ROM Read
5x
-
BD-ROM/-R(SL/DL) Read
12x
-
DVD+RW/-RW
12x
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Silent Play
Yes
-
Jamless Play
Yes
-
M-Disc Support
Yes
-
Loading Tray
Tray Loading
BUNDLE SOFTWARE
-
LG Easy Burning Tool
Yes
-
Power2Go
Yes
-
PowerDVD-BD 3D ver.
Yes
