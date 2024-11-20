We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
310L Bottom Mount Fridge with 4 Star Energy Rating
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity (L)
310
-
Refrigerator Capacity
187L
-
Freezer Capacity
123L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Bottom Mount Fridges
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1737
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
588
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
645
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
645
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Weight
69kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
282kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
3 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
3 Fixed, 2 Adjustable
-
Drawers
1 Moisture Balance Crisper
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Drawers
3 x Large Plastic, 1 x Small Plastic
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
Smart Diagnosis, Reversible Door
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087553727
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour + 3 Years Parts only on the Sealed Refrigeration System (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator, Dryer & Tubing)
