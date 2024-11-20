847L French Door Fridge with Craft Ice™

*Smart Learner settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Needs at least 3 weeks of data to recognise patterns.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.