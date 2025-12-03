We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
576L French Door Fridge with InstaView™
576L French Door Fridge with InstaView™
GF-VN600BM
()
*Image for illustrative purposes, please refer to gallery images. Fresh Tray not included.
Features to love
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside
Premium Flat Mirror Design
Elevates your kitchen style
SurroundCooling™
Helps keep fridge cool, and food fresh
Auto Ice Maker
Ice at the ready, with no plumbing
Premium Flat Mirror Design
Kitchen refined, with premium design
The premium flat mirror door design adds a little elegance, blending seamlessly with the InstaView™ glass panel.
FRESHConverter+™
Helps store ingredients optimally
Dedicated storage space with digital temperature control optimised to soft freeze Meat, Fish & Vegetables.
*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.
*Image for illustrative purposes, please refer to gallery images. Fresh Tray not included.
Large fridge space
More room for your fresh food
Enjoy plenty of room for chilled food items, with a large and spacious upper refrigeration space.
SurroundCooling™
Helps keep fridge cool, and food fresh
Cold air surrounds your food from both the front with DoorCooling+™ and back with Multi AirFlow for effective surround cooling - reducing the temperature of items stored at the front of the fridge and helping keep food fresher for longer.
Auto Ice Maker
Ice at the ready, with no plumbing
Save time and effort with the convenient automatic ice maker. No plumbing required, all you need to do is top up the fridge water tank!
Non-Plumbed Water dispenser
Refreshing water on hand
No plumbing? No problem. Keep everyone supplied with water from the non-plumbed dispenser, straight from the door.
Smart Learner
Your fridge just got smarter
Smart Learner analyses when and how often you open your fridge, automatically learning your usage behaviour and optimising temperature ahead of time to help keep your food fresh*
Night
Day
*LG ThinQ app required to activate Smart Learner feature. The feature will start to apply usage pattern learnings after an initial 21 day period.
*Image for illustrative purposes, please refer to gallery images. Fresh Tray not included.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 year parts warranty
The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Cleaning Time
Fridge cleaning, without the alarm bells
Stops the flow of cold air and fridge alarm from ringing for 15 minutes when the door is left open. Simply press the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds so you can start cleaning your fridge with ease.
Fresh design, fresh innovation
FAQs
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?
LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?
Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.
Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?
No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Net Total (L)
576
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
465
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView™
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door®
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
Net Total (L)
576
Net Refrigerator (L)
400
Net Freezer (L)
176
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
122
Product Weight (kg)
116
Height (mm)
1743.5
Depth without door (mm)
635
Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
Depth without handle (mm)
736
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
867 x 1838 x 781
FEATURES
Door Cooling+™
Yes
Door-in-Door®
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView™
Yes
UVNano®
No
Cleaning Time
Yes
Deodorizer
Yes
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Tray
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
Water Only
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
Craft Ice
No
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Black
Metal Fresh
White (In Cabinet)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
465
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Baskets
6
Interior Lamp
Top LED
Shelving
2
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
Folding Shelf
No
Pure N Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Bluetooth Speaker
No
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096576557
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Baskets
No
Interior Lamp
Top LED
Shelving
No
Drawer
4 Transparent
WARRANTY
Product
2 Years
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Recommended Product