LG External Water Filter Replacement Cartridge (5 pack)

How often should I replace my water filter?

LG refrigerator water filters should be replaced every six months or sooner,depending on how often you use the water from your refrigeratorto reduce the risk of water leakage or flooding.(Some refrigerator models have a filter change alert light to indicate when a filter change is needed.)



Can I use other brands’ filters in my LG refrigerator?

Counterfeit, deceptively labeled and third-party water filters are not guaranteedto properly filter water in your LG refrigerator and may cause damage notcovered under the manufacturer's warranty. Always use genuine LG refrigerator water filters.