655L Side by Side Fridge - Instaview
Summary
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
239
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
520
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side By Side
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
239
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
416
-
Net Freezer (L)
655
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
122
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing Weight (kg)
132
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
InstaView™
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
520
-
Climate Class
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (4)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (4)
-
Utility Box
1
-
Fresh Zone
1
-
Wine Rack
1
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091516503
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (4)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
4
-
Drawer
Fixed (2)
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
