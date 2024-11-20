We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
223L Top Mount Fridge with Inverter Compressor
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity (L)
223
-
Refrigerator Capacity
165L
-
Freezer Capacity
58L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Top Mount Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1520
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
500
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
585
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
585
-
Width (mm)
555
-
Weight
47kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
266kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
3 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
3 Fixed
-
Drawers
1 Moisture Balance Crisper, 1 Humidity Control
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Shelving
1 x Glass
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Twist Ice Tray with Ice Bank
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
White Finish
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084522382
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
