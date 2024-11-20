We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
478L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount Fridge
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
-
-
Net Freezer (L)
130
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
348
-
Ice Maker (L)
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height (mm)
-
-
Width (mm)
-
-
Depth with handle (mm)
730
-
Depth without door (mm)
600
-
Depth without handle (mm)
690
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
79
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
-
External Electronic Control
-
-
Internal Electronic Control
-
-
Manual Control
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
-
Metal Fresh
-
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
-
Plumbing
-
-
Water Filtration System
-
-
Ice Tray
Manual Twist Ice Maker
FEATURES
-
InstaView®
-
-
Door-in-Door®
-
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes (Side)
-
Reversible Door
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Rating
-
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Wine Rack
-
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Utility Box
-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Folding Shelf
-
-
Shelving
4 x Tempered Glass
-
Fresh Zone
-
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
-
-
Door Baskets
-
-
Drawers
-
-
Fixed Shelves
-
BAR CODE
-
EAN
8806084432636
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Years Parts Warranty
