LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Windows 11 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 display touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 groupscene-tent mode and flat mode.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Ultra-light & superslim
The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
The stylus pen is included in the package.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Versatile in every angle
Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
Show you’re a pro
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use
Each stroke comes to life
Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The stylus pen is included in the package.
Pro powered
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Latest Windows OS
LG gram Pro maximises productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.
Pro-grade visuals
Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s OLED display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimised for every stroke of your imagination.
Fluid display, have it the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 48Hz-120Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Bring your screen to life
Dive deep into a wide spectrum of colours with the WQXGA+ (2880x1800) high resolution. The display brings your work and entertainment to life with breathtakingly vivid hues. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution display shows more display.
Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
Get all connected
To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
AI-powered photo organisation
You can easily organise your photos using gram Link. With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Share photos, videos and documents from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices.
To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse yourself
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
high-capacity battery.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2 Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.399
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
OLED: DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Pro 360
-
Year
Y24
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4
-
weight(kg)
1.399
-
Dimension(inch)
14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 299 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.3
-
weight(lb)
3.08
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.07
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.7 x11.8 x 2.4
BATTERY
-
Battery
77Wh
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
OLED: 400nit
-
Color gamut
OLED: DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
OLED: 1500:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
OLED Pen Touch
-
Panel Multi
OLED: SDC
-
Pol
OLED: Anti-Glare w/ Glass
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
VRR 48-120Hz Flat
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED
-
Response Time
OLED: 30ms (Typical)
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Size (cm)
40.6
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
NO
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2 Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2, Max 5W x 2 (Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
- Common: New Stylus Pen (MPP 2.0)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
LG gram Link
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
Quick Share
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
YES
-
LG Lively Theme
YES
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 127.5 x 78.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button with LED
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
2 (USB3.2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
YES
