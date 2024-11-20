We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Tab-Book™
All Spec
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Windows
Windows 8 (32bit)
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
11.6" (29cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Screen Type
16:9 IPS LCD Multi Touch
-
Viewing Angle
178°/178°
-
Screen Finish
Glossy
-
Brightness
400cd/m2
PERFORMANCE
-
Processor
Intel® Atom™ processor Z2760 (1.8GHz, 1MB L2 Cache)
-
Chipset
Intel Clover Trail SoC
-
Power On Time
12 seconds
STORAGE
-
Capacity
64 GB (eMMC)
SYSTEM MEMORY
-
Memory
2GB (LPDDR2 533 MHz)
GRAPHICS
-
Integrated Graphics
Intel Graphics Media Accelerator
WIRELESS
-
Wireless
802.11 b/g/n 65Mbps
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0 + LE (Low Energy)
AUDIO -
-
Audio
Intel SST audio, SRS Sound Solutions
-
Speakers
0.5W x 2, Stereo Speakers
-
Microphone
Internal
KEYBOARD
-
Keyboard
Full Size 68 Key
CAMERA
-
Webcam
2.0 Megapixel (Front Only)
SENSOR
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Yes
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Gyro
Yes
-
E-compass combo
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
USB
Yes (1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Micro-USB 2.0)
-
Headphone Output
Yes (1)
-
DC Power
Yes (1)
-
HDMI (Standard Size)
Yes (1)
-
Memory Card Slot
Yes (1 x Micro SD)
BATTERY -
-
Battery Life
Up to 12hours (on Mobile Mark® 2007)
-
Battery
2Cell (29.6Wh)
-
Type
Lithium Polymer
INCLUDED IN BOX
-
Main Unit
H160 Tab-Book™
-
Manual
Printed Booklet
-
Power Supply
15W 100V-240V
-
Warranty Card
12 months Parts and Labour
INCLUDED SOFTWARE
-
Windows 8 Style App (Evernote, Accuweather, Music Maker Jam, Microsoft Skype, LINE, LG Easy Guide)
Yes
-
Microsoft Games
Yes
-
Microsoft Skype
Yes
-
LG Network Share
Yes
-
Microsoft Office 365 Home Premium (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
LG Update Center
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide
Yes
-
Norton Internet Security 2013 (90 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft Windows Essentials 2012
Yes
-
LG Trouble Shooting
Yes
SIZE AND WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
286mm x 192mm x 16mm
-
Weight
1.05kg
