LG Tab-Book™
All Spec
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Windows
Windows 8 (32bit)
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
11.6" (29cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Screen Type
16:9 IPS LCD Multi Touch
-
Viewing Angle
178°/178°
-
Screen Finish
Glossy
-
Brightness
400cd/m2
PERFORMANCE
-
Processor
3rd gen Intel® Core™ i5-3337U Processor (1.8GHz, 3MB L3 Cache)
-
Power On Time
6 seconds
STORAGE
-
Capacity
SSD 120 GB (SATA3)
SYSTEM MEMORY
-
Memory
4GB (DDR3L 1600MHz)
GRAPHICS
-
Integrated Graphics
Intel HD Graphics 4000
WIRELESS
-
WiDi
Intel WiDi (Wireless Display)
-
Wireless
802.11 b/g/n 300Mbps
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0 + LE (Low Energy)
AUDIO -
-
Audio
HD Audio, SRS Sound Solutions
-
Speakers
0.5W x 2, Stereo Speakers
-
Microphone
Internal
KEYBOARD
-
Keyboard
Full Size 68 Key
CAMERA
-
Webcam
1.3 Megapixel (Front Only)
SENSOR
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Yes
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Gyro
Yes
-
E-compass combo
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
USB
Yes (1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Micro-USB 2.0)
-
Headphone Output
Yes (1)
-
DC Power
Yes (1)
-
Mini RJ45
Yes (1)
-
HDMI (Standard Size)
Yes (1)
-
Memory Card Slot
Yes (1 x Micro SD)
BATTERY -
-
Battery Life
Up to 6hours (on Mobile Mark® 2007)
-
Battery
4Cell (41.4Wh)
-
Type
Lithium Polymer
INCLUDED IN BOX
-
Main Unit
Z160 Tab-Book™
-
Manual
Printed Booklet
-
Power Supply
65W 100V-240V
-
Warranty Card
12 months Parts and Labour
INCLUDED SOFTWARE
-
McAfee Internet Security 2013 (90 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Windows 8 Style App (Evernote, Accuweather, Music Maker Jam, Microsoft Skype, LINE, LG Easy Guide)
Yes
-
LG Care Center
Yes
-
Microsoft Office 365 Home Premium (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
LG Recovery Center
Yes
-
LG Easy Starter (Need to install through LG Update Center)
Yes
-
LG Control Center
Yes
-
LG Update Center
Yes
-
Intel My Wi-Fi/ WiDi Application
Yes
-
Microsoft Windows Essentials 2012
Yes
-
LG Smart Share
Yes
SIZE AND WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
286mm x 192mm x 19mm
-
Weight
1.25kg
